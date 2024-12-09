Cooper Rush News: Tosses two TDs in loss

Rush completed 16 of 31 passes for 183 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and rushed twice for five yards in the Cowboys' 27-20 loss to the Bengals on Monday night.

Rush had a harder time than might have been envisioned against a Bengals defense that did a solid job in coverage for the most part and also compiled three sacks in addition to a second-quarter interception at Cincinnati's four-yard line. The veteran backup did start off his night in positive fashion with an 11-yard touchdown toss to CeeDee Lamb on fourth down in the first quarter, and he added a three-yard scoring pass to Brandin Cooks early in the third quarter. Rush also took a sack and threw high to Jake Ferguson on the Cowboys' final drive in the fourth quarter, turning the ball over on downs as a result of the latter play. Rush will aim to get back on track in a favorable Week 15 road matchup against the Panthers.