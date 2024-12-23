Cor'Dale Flott News: Nabs interception in return

Flott registered three tackles (all solo) and an interception in Sunday's 34-7 Week 16 loss to the Falcons.

Flott returned from a two-game absence that was caused by a quadriceps injury. He recorded his first interception of the campaign just before halftime, picking off a Michael Penix pass in the end zone after the ball was tipped by Kyle Pitts. Flott played 61 percent of New York's defensive snaps in the contest as the team elected to deploy a rotation at cornerback that included Deonte Banks and Adoree' Jackson in addition to Flott, while Dru Phillips missed just two snaps from the slot.