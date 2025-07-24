Cordarrelle Patterson Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Patterson (undisclosed) did not participate in individual or team drills during the Steelers' first training camp practice Thursday, Jacob Punturi of SI.com reports.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Patterson is considered day-to-day, though the specifics of the injury were not shared. Patterson is entering his second season with the Steelers, and the veteran figures to resume his role as a versatile playmaker in the offense. He finished the 2024 regular season with 32 carries for 135 yards and 12 catches (on 14 targets) for 80 yards and one touchdown across 13 games.