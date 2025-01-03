Craig Reynolds Injury: Questionable due to back injury

Reynolds (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network reports.

Reynolds appears to have suffered the injury at some point during the week, as he popped up on the injury report Friday as a non-participant in practice. With David Montgomery (knee) sidelined, Jermar Jefferson will likely be elevated from the practice squad to serve as Jahmyr Gibbs' primary backup if Reynolds is unable to suit up for the regular-season finale, while Sione Vaki's also an option for backfield snaps.