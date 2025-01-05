Craig Reynolds News: Active in Week 18

Reynolds (back) is active for Sunday's game versus the Vikings.

The Lions tacked on Reynolds to their injury report Friday as a non-participant due to a back issue, leaving him questionable for Week 18 action. Now that he's confirmed to be suiting up Sunday, it's unclear if he'll retain his No. 2 role out of the backfield behind Jahmyr Gibbs or merely be available in an emergency capacity. In the last two contests with David Montgomery (knee) sidelined, Reynolds turned 11 carries into 49 yards and hauled in all three targets for 40 yards. Sione Vaki is the other running back available to Detroit's offense this weekend.