Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Curtis Samuel headshot

Curtis Samuel Injury: Limited in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Samuel (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant after Wednesday's walk-through practice.

Samuel injured his shoulder during Sunday's 48-42 win over Detroit and made an early exit in the fourth quarter. He got 27.8 percent snap share and 28.6 percent route share through the first three quarters, dropping back to the No. 5 receiver role with Keon Coleman returning from an elbow injury. An absence against the Patriots this Sunday wouldn't have much impact, apart from slightly boosting playing time projections for Buffalo's other wide receivers.

Curtis Samuel
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now