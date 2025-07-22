Menu
Dak Prescott News: Camp workload to be curtailed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Prescott will have his workload limited in training camp, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. "Now that he's in the over-30 club, we're going to be smart with some of the things we do with him," new head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday. "He is anti-that. He wants to do as much as possible. Luckily we have the trump card with him on that."

Prescott played just eight games last season before going down with a torn hamstring that required surgery, and while the 31-year-old has declared himself fully healthy to begin camp, Dallas isn't going to take any chances with him. The team's $240 million quarterback is likely to see little, if any, preseason action as well as the Cowboys focus on getting him ready for a Week 1 battle with the Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Dallas Cowboys
