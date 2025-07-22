Dak Prescott News: Camp workload to be curtailed

Prescott will have his workload limited in training camp, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. "Now that he's in the over-30 club, we're going to be smart with some of the things we do with him," new head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday. "He is anti-that. He wants to do as much as possible. Luckily we have the trump card with him on that."

Prescott played just eight games last season before going down with a torn hamstring that required surgery, and while the 31-year-old has declared himself fully healthy to begin camp, Dallas isn't going to take any chances with him. The team's $240 million quarterback is likely to see little, if any, preseason action as well as the Cowboys focus on getting him ready for a Week 1 battle with the Super Bowl champion Eagles.