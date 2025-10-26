Prescott came in having thrown at least three touchdown passes in each of his previous four starts, but his momentum grounded to a halt against Denver's stout defense. He eventually came out of the game in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach, and backup Joe Milton promptly threw a touchdown pass, but it would take much more than that to create a quarterback controversy in Dallas. Prescott and the passing game will need to continue delivering big numbers to give the Cowboys a chance given Dallas' deficiencies on defense. Up next is a primetime home game against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.