Prescott won't suit up for any exhibition action this preseason, with Dallas instead opting to prioritize the veteran signal-caller's health after he was limited to just eight regular-season appearances in 2024 due to a torn hamstring. The 32-year-old was unproductive from a fantasy standpoint when healthy last season, but he enters the 2025 campaign as an interesting bounceback candidate, largely due to the addition of a true downfield playmaker in George Pickens to take the pressure off No. 1 wideout CeeDee Lamb. Lamb and Pickens will be joined in three-wide sets by Jalen Tolbert, who took a step forward with a 49-610-7 receiving line while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games in 2024, plus a capable red zone threat in TE Jake Ferguson.