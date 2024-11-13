Dalton Kincaid Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Kincaid (knee) won't participate in Wednesday's walk-through practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Kinkaid hurt his knee in this past Sunday's win over the Colts, and with the tight end's looming absence from practice in mind, his status for this weekend's game against the Chiefs is uncertain. If Kincaid ends up sitting out Week, 11 Dawson Knox would step in as the Bills' starting tight end.