Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dalton Kincaid headshot

Dalton Kincaid Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 9:38am

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Kincaid (knee) won't participate in Wednesday's walk-through practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Kinkaid hurt his knee in this past Sunday's win over the Colts, and with the tight end's looming absence from practice in mind, his status for this weekend's game against the Chiefs is uncertain. If Kincaid ends up sitting out Week, 11 Dawson Knox would step in as the Bills' starting tight end.

Dalton Kincaid
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now