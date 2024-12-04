Dalton Kincaid Injury: To be limited in walk-through

Head coach Sean McDermott noted that Kincaid (knee) will be listed as limited in Wednesday's walk-through, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Kincaid, who last saw game action in Week 10, didn't practice last week, so his looming limited listing is a step in the right direction. The tight end will thus have two more opportunities to upgrade his participation level ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, but if he remains out or is limited at all this weekend, Dawson Knox would be in line to see added Week 14 opportunities.