Dalton Kincaid News: Cashes in second TD

Kincaid hauled in four of seven targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Seahawks.

Kincaid was the recipient of one of two Josh Allen passing touchdowns in Sunday's lopsided victory. The 25-year-old Kincaid finished tied for second in targets for Buffalo while cashing in his second receiving touchdown of the season. Kincaid continues to split work with fellow tight end Dawson Knox (2-50-0), with the former being the preferred fantasy option ahead of next Sunday's tilt against Miami.