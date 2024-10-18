Fantasy Football
Dalton Kincaid News: Ready for Week 7

Published on October 18, 2024

Kincaid (collarbone) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Bills placed a cap on Kincaid's reps at Wednesday's walkthrough and Thursday's practice, but the second-year pro was able to handle a full allotment to wrap up Week 7 prep and thus has been cleared to suit up this weekend. He has yet to have a breakout performance through six games on the campaign, with this past Monday's output versus the Jets marking season highs in catches (six), receiving yards (51) and targets (seven).

