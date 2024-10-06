Dalton Kincaid News: Two catches in Week 5 loss

Kincaid caught two of six targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to Houston.

Kincaid tied Mack Hollins for the team lead in both catches and targets as the Bills played without leading pass catcher Khalil Shakir (ankle). This subpar performance can be chalked up to a rare off day from Josh Allen, who completed only nine passes, but it continued a larger trend of disappointment for Kincaid, who has yet to reach the 50-yard threshold in a game heading into a Week 6 MNF clash against the AFC East rival Jets.