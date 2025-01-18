Dalton Schultz News: Four grabs in divisional-round loss

Schultz caught all four of his targets for 63 yards in Saturday's 23-14 divisional-round loss to Kansas City.

The veteran tight end was on the other end of C.J. Stroud's longest completion of the day, a 34-yard connection on the Texans' first possession that helped set up a field goal. Schultz suited up for every game in 2024, the first time he'd accomplished that since he was a Cowboy in 2021, but even with the Texans dealing with a number of injuries to their wide receiver room, he didn't see an increase in his production of target volume. He posted a 53-532-2 line on 85 targets over 17 regular-season contests before adding six catches for 86 yards on eight targets over two postseason appearances. Schultz has two years and $22 million left on his current contract, and given the middling impact he made in 2024, it's possible the Texans consider making him a cap casualty this offseason.