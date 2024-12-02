Dante Pettis News: Moves back to practice squad

Pettis reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Pettis has received some run in New Orleans' offense the last three games due to the banged-up nature of the receiving corps, recording exactly one catch on each occasion. Overall, his 3-22-0 line on four targets during that span isn't much to write home about, and his snap share (20 percent) Sunday against the Rams was behind all of Marquez Valdes-Scantling (76), Kevin Austin (61) and Cedrick Wilson (33). Because the Saints have used the maximum allotment of three elevations on Pettis, he'll need to be signed to the active roster in order to suit up this coming Sunday at the Giants.