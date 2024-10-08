Dante Pettis News: Works out with Cowboys

The Cowboys hosted Pettis (undisclosed) for a workout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pettis was let go with an injury settlement by the Bears on Sept. 5 due to an undisclosed issue. He appears to be healthy from whatever was ailing him, and the 28-year-old wideout is attempting to catch on with an NFL roster. He last saw regular-season action in 2022 with the Bears, during which he registered 19 catches (on 41 targets) for 245 yards and three touchdowns across 17 games.