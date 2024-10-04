Darious Williams Injury: Expected to suit up Sunday

Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that he expects Williams (hamstring) to play versus Green Bay on Sunday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Williams has been on IR all season but was designated to return Wednesday and logged a limited practice session followed by a pair of full sessions during Week 5 prep. The veteran cornerback started all 17 regular-season games for Jacksonville last year and will likely be a starter for Los Angeles as well upon his return. It's not yet clear how the Rams will shift their secondary to accommodate Williams' insertion into the starting lineup.