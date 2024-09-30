Darious Williams Injury: Nearing return

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Williams (hamstring) is expected to return to practice and have his 21-day window opened this week, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Williams missed the Rams' first four games this season due to a hamstring injury sustained in late July, but following McVay's comments Monday, it appears he's nearing a return to the field. McVay told reporters at the beginning of September that Williams' target return date was Week 5, and he appears to be right on schedule. If Williams' 21-day window is opened and he's able to suit up against the Packers on Sunday, he'll serve as one of Los Angeles' top cornerbacks.