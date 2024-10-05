Darious Williams News: Taken off IR

The Rams activated Williams (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday.

Williams has been rehabbing through a hamstring injury he sustained in late July. His practice window opened Wednesday, and he will return for Week 5 against the Packers after practicing in full Thursday and Friday. Williams could be brought on slowly and serve as the Rams' top backup corner behind starters Tre'Davious White and Cobie Durant. Williams played in all 17 regular-season games for the Jaguars in 2023 and finished with 53 tackles (44 solo), 19 passes defended (four interceptions) and two forced fumbles.