Darius Slayton Injury: Limited by groin injury

Slayton was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a groin injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

There was no hint of limitation this past Sunday, with Slayton drawing 11 targets for a second straight game and playing 86 percent of snaps in a 17-7 loss to the Bengals. He briefly left the contest to be checked for a concussion, but he returned in short order and continued drawing steady targets in the absence of Malik Nabers, who remains in concussion protocol and also was a limited practice participant Wednesday. Slayton's fantasy appeal for Week 7 against the Eagles hinges on both his health and Nabers'.