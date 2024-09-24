Darius Slayton Injury: Listed as limited Tuesday

The Giants estimated Slayton (thumb) as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice report, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

New York held a walk-through session Tuesday, but Slayton would have been operating under some restrictions if the Giants had held a traditional practice. Slayton may need to upgrade to full participation on Wednesday's practice report to avoid taking a designation into Thursday's game against the Cowboys.