Darius Slayton Injury: Questionable for Week 4

Slayton (thumb) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton made a brief exit at the tail end of this past Sunday's win at Cleveland due to a thumb injury. He underwent X-rays that were returned negative afterward, but he was listed as limited on the Giants' practice report Monday and Tuesday and thus will head into Thursday with a designation. Slayton's status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.