Darius Slayton headshot

Darius Slayton Injury: Week 10 status dicey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 12:48pm

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Slayton (concussion) won't practice Thursday and is unlikely to make the trip to Munich, Germany for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Slayton has made no noticeable progress through the protocol for head injuries after he suffered a concussion this past Sunday against the Commanders. If Slayton indeed isn't able to join his teammates, Jalin Hyatt will be the next player up at wide receiver alongside Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson.

