Darius Slayton News: Could see more targets sans Nabers

Slayton could get more looks from QB Daniel Jones with Malik Nabers (concussion) ruled out for Week 5 against Seattle, per Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

Slayton led New York in targets and receiving yards last season but has taken a backseat to Nabers early in the 2024 campaign. Nabers hasn't cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and has consequently been deemed out for Sunday, likely giving Slayton -- who has 10 catches on 15 targets through four games -- the chance to be a bigger part of the Giants' air attack. Wan'Dale Robinson should continue to work in the slot and get substantial attention from Jones as he has for most of the season, while Jalin Hyatt figures to serve as New York's No. 3 wideout Sunday and will look to log his first catch of the campaign.