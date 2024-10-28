Darius Slayton News: Hits for another long gain Monday

Slayton brought in four of seven targets for 108 yards in the Giants' 26-18 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.

Slayton led the Giants in receiving yards with his second-highest total of the campaign. The veteran wideout also commanded a lot more of Daniel Jones' attention after logging only one target in Week 7, and Slayton now has a combined 29 looks in three of the past four contests. The speedster could still thrive if embattled head coach Brian Daboll opts to make a change at quarterback from Jones to Drew Lock heading into a Week 9 home matchup against the Commanders, considering Lock has shown a willingness to throw deep throughout his career.