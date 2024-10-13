Darius Slayton News: Leads team with 11 targets

Slayton finished with six receptions (11 targets) for 57 yards in Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Bengals.

Slayton was briefly evaluated and cleared from a concussion after landing hard in the end zone on a missed connection late in Sunday's loss, according to Giants' beat reporter Dan Salomone. The injury scare actually drew a pass interference flag that led to the ensuing Tyrone Tracy rushing touchdown. The 27-year-old Slayton finished the contest with a solid PPR performance, but his upside leaves much to be desired heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Eagles. He will receive a small boost in projections should Malik Nabers (concussion) remain sidelined for a third straight game.