Darius Slayton News: Nabers out again Week 6

Slayton is set to remain the Giants' top option on the outside Sunday against the Bengals, as Malik Nabers (concussion) has been ruled out, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Slayton stepped up with 122 receiving yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in Nabers' absence against the Seahawks in Week 5, matching Slayton's receiving yardage total from the previous four games combined. He's well positioned to make the most of the additional volume in a primetime matchup against a struggling Bengals defense. Jalin Hyatt will likely get the majority of reps on the outside opposite Slayton, while Wan'Dale Robinson will continue to man the slot.