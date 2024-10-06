Darius Slayton News: Puts on best Nabers impression

Slayton caught eight of 11 targets for 122 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-20 win over the Seahawks.

Slayton stepped up in the absence of Malik Nabers (concussion), matching the 122 yards Slayton posted in the first four games of the season. Most of his production came during a third-quarter drive on which Slayton made a 41-yard catch down the right sideline, then scored a 30-yard touchdown on the left side three plays later. Slayton should maintain a starting role on the outside for Week 6 against the Bengals regardless of Nabers' status, but Slayton's target share would likely dip if Nabers gains clearance to return.