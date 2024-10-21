Darius Slayton News: Quiet in Nabers' return

Slayton caught one of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's Week 7 loss to Philadelphia.

With star rookie Malik Nabers out the previous two weeks due to a concussion, Slayton had stepped as one of QB Daniel Jones' primary targets, totaling 14 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown. However, Nabers returned Sunday, and Slayton predictably faded back into a lesser role. New York's offense struggled as a whole in the contest -- the team totaled a meager 105 passing yards -- and Slayton was on the field for all 58 of the team's snaps, so there's reason to believe the performance was a low point rather than a new norm. Still, it's been pretty clear this season that the veteran wideout is going to struggle to put up useful fantasy numbers whenever the frequently targeted Nabers is on the field.