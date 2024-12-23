Darius Slayton News: Totals 27 yards in big loss

Slayton caught one of two targets for 21 yards and gained six rushing yards on his only carry in Sunday's 34-7 Week 16 loss to the Falcons.

Slayton got his second carry of the season late in the first quarter with New York in the red zone, logging a six-yard rush to help set up the team's lone score. The veteran wideout's only other touch was a 21-yard reception late in the fourth period. Slayton's two targets put him well behind Malik Nabers (14 targets) and Wan'Dale Robinson (12) in the pecking order, which has been the case throughout most of the campaign. With only 38 catches for 541 yards through Week 16, Slayton is on pace to finish with his fewest receptions and receiving yards since 2021.