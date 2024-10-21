Darnell Washington News: Logs four catches in victory

Washington secured all four of his targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 37-15 win over the Jets.

Washington found plenty of success under new starting quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday, tallying career-high marks in receptions and receiving yards. While Washington had an encouraging performance Sunday and could establish more value if he can maintain a connection with Wilson, the second-year tight end has secured 10 of 11 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown over his first seven appearances of the season, so he hasn't been a very reliable fantasy option.