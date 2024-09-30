Darnell Washington News: Logs two receptions in Week 4

Washington secured both of his targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts.

Washington didn't have more than five receiving yards in any of the first three games of the season, but he tallied double-digit yards on both of his receptions during Sunday's defeat. He still didn't see as much work as starting tight end Pat Freiermuth, who secured five of seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown. Although Washington looked good when he had the ball in his hands Sunday, he hasn't yet carved out a high enough target share to make him a reliable fantasy option.