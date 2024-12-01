Davante Adams News: Leading receiver in latest loss

Adams caught five of 11 targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Seahawks.

Adams opened the scoring with his second touchdown in six games with the Jets, finding the end zone from eight yards out. He just missed adding a chunk gain on a diving fourth-down effort in the second quarter, but Adams still finished the first half with game-high totals of 61 receiving yards and eight targets. Adams made no mistake on fourth down in the fourth quarter, gaining five yards on his only catch of the second half to pick up fourth-and-2 on the Jets' final possession, but that drive ultimately stalled as the Jets fell to 3-9. Aaron Rodgers threw for only 185 yards in this latest loss, and the Jets' offensive struggles as a team have lowered Adams' ceiling substantially heading into a Week 14 road game against the Dolphins.