David Andrews Injury: Season likely over

Head coach Jerod Mayo announced Wednesday that Andrews will underdog shoulder surgery and likely miss the rest of the season, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Andrews suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the 49ers and was seeking multiple medical opinions on his injury, as Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reported Tuesday. The loss of the Georgia product is a big one for the Patriots and their offensive line, which Nick Leverett will work to lessen the burden of, as he is expected to take over center duties in New England.