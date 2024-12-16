David Montgomery Injury: Confirmed done for season

Coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Montgomery will undergo season-ending knee surgery and miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

"We're gonna miss him, man," Campbell said. Montgomery is reportedly dealing with a torn MCL, which he suffered in Sunday's Week 15 loss to the Bills. Montgomery, however, continued to play through the injury, so it came as a shock Monday when the nature of the injury was revealed to the public. It's yet another crushing blow to Detroit's injury-riddled roster. Montgomery's loss sets Jahmyr Gibbs up to be a workhorse back the rest of the way. Behind Gibbs on the depth chart are special teams ace Craig Reynolds and rookie Sione Vaki. Jermar Jefferson is additional depth and is currently on the practice squad. Montgomery's season finishes with 185 carries for 775 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns. He added 36 catches for 341 yards on 38 targets in the pass game. Montgomery will likely be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.