David Montgomery News: Gauged as full practice participant

The Lions listed Montgomery (knee) as a full participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.

Though the Lions didn't take the field for a traditional practice coming off a bye week in the opening round of the playoffs, Montgomery's listed full participation seemingly supports the notion that the running back will be ready to go for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Commanders. Given that Montgomery missed the final three contests of the regular season due to an MCL sprain in his right knee, he could be asked to handle a more limited role out of the backfield in the Lions' postseason opener than he taken on prior to suffering the injury. Second-year tailback Jahmyr Gibbs thrived as the Lions' clear lead option out of the backfield during Montgomery's absence and still projects to get the larger share of the touches Saturday, though Montgomery's bruising running style and ability to contribute as a receiver will make him a welcome addition to the offense. Montgomery made 14 appearances during the regular season, carrying 185 times for 775 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 36 catches for 341 yards on 38 targets.