David Montgomery News: Lands contract extension

The Lions are signing Montgomery to a contract extension that will run through 2027, Dan Miller of Fox2 Detroit reports.

Montgomery has a been tone-setter on offense for the Lions this season, scoring one touchdown in each of the team's four contests and tallying 271 yards on 63 carries along with 94 yards on nine catches overall. His contract was slated to run through 2025, so the extension will add two years to the deal. Further details -- including dollar amounts -- of the extension have not yet been announced.