David Montgomery News: Pair of scores in win

Montgomery rushed the ball 12 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 47-9 win over the Cowboys. He added one reception on one target for zero yards.

Montgomery got the Detroit offense rolling by racking up 28 rushing yards with a touchdown on the team's first drive. He found the end zone again just before halftime with a one-yard touchdown plunge to give him his first multi-score game of the season. Montgomery saw only three carries in the second half due to a blowout game script, and even while splitting work with Jahmyr Gibbs out of the backfield, he has at least 70 total yards and a touchdown in all five games this season.