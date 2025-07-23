Dawson Knox Injury: Dealing with hamstring issue

Knox will miss Wednesday's opening training camp practice due to a hamstring issue, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

On Wednesday, coach Sean McDermott didn't provide a timetable for the tight end's return to the field, with the team taking it "one day at a time" with injured players such as Knox. The 2019 third-rounder was placed on the active/non-football injury list by the Bills on Tuesday, but can be activated at any time, once he's ready to resume practice.