Dawson Knox Injury: Dealing with hamstring issue
Knox will miss Wednesday's opening training camp practice due to a hamstring issue, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.
On Wednesday, coach Sean McDermott didn't provide a timetable for the tight end's return to the field, with the team taking it "one day at a time" with injured players such as Knox. The 2019 third-rounder was placed on the active/non-football injury list by the Bills on Tuesday, but can be activated at any time, once he's ready to resume practice.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now