Dawson Knox News: Minimal production against Jets

Knox caught one of three targets for four yards in Sunday's 40-14 win over the Jets

Knox had another quiet day in Week 17, continuing a 2024 campaign which has been mostly disappointing for fantasy purposes. The veteran played 34 of the Bills 70 offensive snaps in the contest, slightly ahead of fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid (31). It's possible that gap in playing time could increase in Week 18, as the Bills may choose to rest their starters against the Patriots. In this case, Knox could see extra opportunities against New England in the season finale.