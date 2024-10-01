Dawson Knox News: One grab against Ravens

Knox secured his lone target for zero yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Ravens.

Knox had a quiet day in Week 4 while fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid led the Bills in targets against the Ravens. The 27-year-old Knox played 27 of Buffalo's 59 offensive snaps, 10 fewer than Kincaid. Though the two tight ends are sharing playing time, Knox's smaller role in the passing game limits his fantasy potential. The veteran shouldn't be trusted for fantasy purposes barring an injury to Kincaid. The Bills will visit the Texans in Week 5.