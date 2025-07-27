Dawson Knox News: Ready to practice

The Bills activated Knox (hamstring) from the active/non-football injury list Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Knox opened training camp on the NFI list with a hamstring injury, but he is now able to return to practice ahead of the Bills' first preseason game versus the Giants on Aug. 9. The 28-year-old caught 22 passes for 311 yards and one touchdown across 16 regular-season games last year. He should be set to reprise his job as the No. 2 TE behind Dalton Kincaid this season.