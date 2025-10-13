The veteran tight end rose to the top of the depth chart Monday night due to Dalton Kincaid (oblique) being inactive, but Knox ultimately garnered a minimal amount of Josh Allen's attention. Nevertheless, Knox made good on his one opportunity, getting into the end zone with 8:01 remaining in the first quarter to erase an early 7-0 deficit. The score was Knox's first since Week 6 of last season, but his run as the No. 1 option at the position may be limited to just Monday's game since Kincaid figures to have a good chance of getting healthy over Buffalo's Week 7 bye.