Dawson Knox: Targeted twice in Week 3

Knox caught one of two targets for seven yards in Monday's 47-10 win over the Jaguars.

Knox was in a near-even split in tight end snaps with teammate Dalton Kincaid in the contest, with each handling 33 and 34 offensive snaps, respectively. The 27-year-old Knox, however, has taken a clear backseat to Kincaid as a pass catcher in the tight end pecking order. Knox should not be in fantasy consideration barring an injury to Kincaid going forward. The Bills will visit the Ravens in Week 4.