DeAndre Hopkins Injury: Precautionary practice absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 24, 2025

Coach John Harbaugh noted that Hopkins (knee) was held out of Thursday's practice "out of an abundance of caution," Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The report adds that Hopkins fell on his knee during Wednesday's session, but Harbaugh indicated that the veteran wideout will be okay. Once Hopkins returns to practice, he'll continue to build chemistry with star QB Lamar Jackson, while working in a Baltimore wideout corps that also features Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

DeAndre Hopkins
Baltimore Ravens
