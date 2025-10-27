The veteran's box score does not stand out, but there was encouraging snap participation for Hopkins, who played over 20 snaps for the second straight game. The Ravens had a conservative passing game plan with Tyler Huntley at quarterback, leading to just 22 pass attempts. Hopkins made the most of his one opportunity, making a tough catch to convert a 3rd and 7 that helped set up the decisive touchdown in the fourth quarter. He finished third among Ravens receivers in snaps behind Zay Flowers (59) and Rashod Bateman (49).