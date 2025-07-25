Menu
DeAndre Hopkins News: Returns to practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Hopkins (knee) returned to practice Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Hopkins' absence Thursday was precautionary. The 33-year-old wideout signed a one-year deal with the Ravens back in March after splitting time with the Titans and Chiefs in 2024. Hopkins is coming off a down year in which he amassed a 56-610-5 line on 80 targets across 16 regular-season contests. He was then nearly invisible in the playoffs, going for a combined 3-29-1 line on eight targets across three postseason games.

