DeAndre Hopkins News: Returns to practice Friday

Hopkins (knee) returned to practice Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Hopkins' absence Thursday was precautionary. The 33-year-old wideout signed a one-year deal with the Ravens back in March after splitting time with the Titans and Chiefs in 2024. Hopkins is coming off a down year in which he amassed a 56-610-5 line on 80 targets across 16 regular-season contests. He was then nearly invisible in the playoffs, going for a combined 3-29-1 line on eight targets across three postseason games.