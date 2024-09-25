Demario Davis Injury: Logs DNP

Davis (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session.

Davis was hampered with a hamstring injury during training camp, though he's suited up in each of the first three regular-season games and has played 60-plus defensive snaps in each of his last two outings. It's not clear whether this hamstring injury is in the same leg as the preseason, but Davis' status for Week 4 against the Falcons will largely depend on his practice participation over the next two days.