Demario Davis News: Paces team with 10 stops Sunday

Davis notched 10 tackles (two solo) and a defensed pass in Sunday's 20-17 victory over the Falcons in Week 10.

Davis registered his second double-digit tackle total of the campaign to lead New Orleans in the win. The veteran linebacker continues to be an anchor of the Saints on defense, playing every one of the team's defensive snaps over five of the past six weeks. Davis appears to be on his way to an eighth straight 100-tackle campaign with 66 stops through nine contests this season.